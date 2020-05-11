Is There A Value in Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) And G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

The shares of Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by CJS Securities in its latest research note that was published on December 10, 2019. CJS Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Leggett & Platt Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on November 19, 2019, to Hold the LEG stock while also putting a $55 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on October 30, 2019. Gabelli & Co was of a view that LEG is Hold in its latest report on February 06, 2019. Raymond James thinks that LEG is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $30.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 35.27% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.23% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.53.

The shares of the company added by 10.90% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $27.53 while ending the day at $29.80. During the trading session, a total of 2.37 million shares were traded which represents a -54.01% decline from the average session volume which is 1.54 million shares. LEG had ended its last session trading at $26.87. Leggett & Platt Incorporated currently has a market cap of $4.03 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 12.68, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.44, with a beta of 1.65. Leggett & Platt Incorporated debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.61, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 LEG 52-week low price stands at $22.03 while its 52-week high price is $55.42.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.41 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Leggett & Platt Incorporated generated 247.6 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.68 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -56.1%. Leggett & Platt Incorporated has the potential to record 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on March 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. Telsey Advisory Group also rated GIII as Reiterated on March 20, 2020, with its price target of $10 suggesting that GIII could surge by 29.7% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.77/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.29% to reach $15.05/share. It started the day trading at $10.72 and traded between $9.98 and $10.58 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GIII’s 50-day SMA is 10.85 while its 200-day SMA stands at 23.00. The stock has a high of $39.40 for the year while the low is $2.96. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.28 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 17.55%, as 7.38M LEG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.25% of G-III Apparel Group Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.57, while the P/B ratio is 0.39. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.32M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.60 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.27%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -61.89% over the past 90 days while it lost -63.20% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more GIII shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.65% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -105,851 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,306,622 shares of GIII, with a total valuation of $48,560,989. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more GIII shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $32,801,715 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its G-III Apparel Group Ltd. shares by 0.89% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,068,946 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -36,641 shares of G-III Apparel Group Ltd. which are valued at $31,330,884. Following these latest developments, around 11.00% of G-III Apparel Group Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.