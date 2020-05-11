Is There A Value in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) And Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES)

The shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on March 31, 2020. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Gulfport Energy Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Piper Sandler Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. Piper Sandler was of a view that GPOR is Neutral in its latest report on February 11, 2020. Wells Fargo thinks that GPOR is worth Underweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 09, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 4.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 6 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $1.85. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 582.86% from its 52-Week high price while it is -68.05% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.27.

The shares of the company added by 13.27% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.0502 while ending the day at $2.39. During the trading session, a total of 5.51 million shares were traded which represents a 21.68% incline from the average session volume which is 7.03 million shares. GPOR had ended its last session trading at $2.11. Gulfport Energy Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.42, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 GPOR 52-week low price stands at $0.35 while its 52-week high price is $7.48.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.10 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Gulfport Energy Corporation generated 6.06 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -110.0%. Gulfport Energy Corporation has the potential to record -0.60 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on October 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $9.50. RBC Capital Mkts also rated GTES as Downgrade on October 09, 2019, with its price target of $10 suggesting that GTES could surge by 0.78% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.15/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.57% to reach $9.00/share. It started the day trading at $8.965 and traded between $8.30 and $8.93 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GTES’s 50-day SMA is 7.88 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.32. The stock has a high of $14.90 for the year while the low is $5.42. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.4 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.64%, as 2.54M GPOR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.87% of Gates Industrial Corporation plc shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 23.19, while the P/B ratio is 1.04. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 381.45K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.65 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.20%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.34% over the past 90 days while it lost -25.83% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Janus Capital Management LLC bought more GTES shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.13% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Janus Capital Management LLC purchasing 11,685 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,844,866 shares of GTES, with a total valuation of $65,275,111. JPMorgan Investment Management, I… meanwhile bought more GTES shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $48,277,584 worth of shares.

Similarly, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its Gates Industrial Corporation plc shares by 16.47% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,510,683 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 920,455 shares of Gates Industrial Corporation plc which are valued at $48,048,841. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Gates Industrial Corporation plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 317,761 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,019,158 shares and is now valued at $29,661,386. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Gates Industrial Corporation plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.