Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Great Western Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:GWB), Meritor Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)?

The shares of Great Western Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:GWB) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on May 04, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $15 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Great Western Bancorp Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. DA Davidson advised investors in its research note published on March 31, 2020, to Neutral the GWB stock while also putting a $22 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on January 17, 2020. FBR & Co. was of a view that GWB is Neutral in its latest report on October 31, 2017. JP Morgan thinks that GWB is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $20.86. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 11.85% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.28% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.58.

The shares of the company added by 11.28% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $14.02 while ending the day at $15.29. During the trading session, a total of 585647.0 shares were traded which represents a 2.33% incline from the average session volume which is 599640.0 shares. GWB had ended its last session trading at $13.74. GWB 52-week low price stands at $13.67 while its 52-week high price is $36.65.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.52 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.78 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 9.62%. Great Western Bancorp Inc. has the potential to record 1.60 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Longbow published a research note on May 06, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Meritor Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.07/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.58% to reach $22.17/share. It started the day trading at $19.75 and traded between $18.19 and $19.62 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MTOR’s 50-day SMA is 16.35 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.60. The stock has a high of $27.18 for the year while the low is $10.91. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.77 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.32%, as 7.13M GWB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.19% of Meritor Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.77, while the P/B ratio is 3.67. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.26M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.67 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.98%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -19.85% over the past 90 days while it lost -16.48% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more MTOR shares, increasing its portfolio by 98.28% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 5,157,227 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,404,900 shares of MTOR, with a total valuation of $137,864,925. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more MTOR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $130,497,329 worth of shares.

Similarly, Glenview Capital Management LLC decreased its Meritor Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,207,435 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Meritor Inc. which are valued at $95,498,514. In the same vein, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC decreased its Meritor Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 498,336 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,465,361 shares and is now valued at $59,166,033. Following these latest developments, around 3.00% of Meritor Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.