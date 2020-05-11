Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX), PetIQ Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)?

The shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on September 10, 2019. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $8 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Garrett Motion Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on December 04, 2018. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $13.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $3.60. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 142.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -68.36% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.29.

The shares of the company added by 21.00% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $5.08 while ending the day at $6.05. During the trading session, a total of 1.14 million shares were traded which represents a -11.11% decline from the average session volume which is 1.03 million shares. GTX had ended its last session trading at $5.00. GTX 52-week low price stands at $2.50 while its 52-week high price is $19.12.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.82 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Garrett Motion Inc. generated 187.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.50 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -18.29%. Garrett Motion Inc. has the potential to record 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on May 23, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that PetIQ Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $35. CL King also rated PETQ as Initiated on September 28, 2018, with its price target of $49 suggesting that PETQ could surge by 26.51% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $28.35/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.64% to reach $36.40/share. It started the day trading at $29.49 and traded between $26.61 and $26.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PETQ’s 50-day SMA is 24.19 while its 200-day SMA stands at 27.09. The stock has a high of $36.33 for the year while the low is $15.83. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.99 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.30%, as 3.24M GTX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.86% of PetIQ Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 331.26K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.79 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.51%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -15.21% over the past 90 days while it gained 4.78% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Eos Management LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,472,687 shares of PETQ, with a total valuation of $80,670,519. Fred Alger Management LLC meanwhile sold more PETQ shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $69,089,574 worth of shares.

Similarly, Ivy Investment Management Co. increased its PetIQ Inc. shares by 4.91% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,809,780 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 84,691 shares of PetIQ Inc. which are valued at $42,041,189. In the same vein, Wasatch Advisors, Inc. increased its PetIQ Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 111,583 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,574,653 shares and is now valued at $36,579,189. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of PetIQ Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.