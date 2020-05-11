Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG), TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)?

The shares of Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on January 15, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $37 price target. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Encore Capital Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Buckingham Research advised investors in its research note published on January 03, 2019, to Buy the ECPG stock while also putting a $38 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Northland Capital Markets when it published its report on August 09, 2018. Citigroup was of a view that ECPG is Neutral in its latest report on September 20, 2016. Northland Capital thinks that ECPG is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $44.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 103.34% from its 52-Week high price while it is -22.68% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.54.

The shares of the company added by 29.05% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $24.62 while ending the day at $31.05. During the trading session, a total of 1.16 million shares were traded which represents a -92.49% decline from the average session volume which is 602320.0 shares. ECPG had ended its last session trading at $24.06. Encore Capital Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $751.41 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.82, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.45, with a beta of 1.42. ECPG 52-week low price stands at $15.27 while its 52-week high price is $40.16.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.56 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.64 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.41%. Encore Capital Group Inc. has the potential to record 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank published a research note on May 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $21. Citigroup also rated TRIP as Initiated on March 06, 2020, with its price target of $25 suggesting that TRIP could surge by 30.42% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.72/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.33% to reach $25.74/share. It started the day trading at $18.90 and traded between $17.50 and $17.91 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TRIP’s 50-day SMA is 18.48 while its 200-day SMA stands at 30.49. The stock has a high of $45.93 for the year while the low is $13.73. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.92 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -20.64%, as 7.87M ECPG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.85% of TripAdvisor Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 19.99, while the P/B ratio is 2.37. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.57M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.20 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.50%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -37.98% over the past 90 days while it lost -50.63% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more TRIP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -15.33% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -1,882,620 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,398,268 shares of TRIP, with a total valuation of $180,825,881. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more TRIP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $159,921,622 worth of shares.

Similarly, Eagle Capital Management LLC decreased its TripAdvisor Inc. shares by 5.13% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,461,064 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -457,606 shares of TripAdvisor Inc. which are valued at $147,137,903. In the same vein, FIL Investment Advisors (UK) Ltd. decreased its TripAdvisor Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 307,015 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,575,864 shares and is now valued at $79,574,275. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of TripAdvisor Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.