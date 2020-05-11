Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX), BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL)?

The shares of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Wedbush in its latest research note that was published on March 24, 2020. Wedbush wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CytomX Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on March 04, 2020, to Equal Weight the CTMX stock while also putting a $7 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on November 20, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by Wedbush in its report released on November 11, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 8. Mizuho was of a view that CTMX is Buy in its latest report on June 13, 2019. Cantor Fitzgerald thinks that CTMX is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 14, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 21.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $14.90. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 296.11% from its 52-Week high price while it is 12.75% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 79.77.

The shares of the company added by 16.24% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $12.4471 while ending the day at $14.24. During the trading session, a total of 1.25 million shares were traded which represents a -143.85% decline from the average session volume which is 512950.0 shares. CTMX had ended its last session trading at $12.25. CytomX Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.80 CTMX 52-week low price stands at $3.60 while its 52-week high price is $12.63.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.26 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The CytomX Therapeutics Inc. generated 188.43 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.79 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 346.15%. CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on June 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) is now rated as Speculative Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $2. It started the day trading at $0.40 and traded between $0.3701 and $0.39 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BIOL’s 50-day SMA is 0.4804 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.7286. The stock has a high of $2.25 for the year while the low is $0.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 365065.25 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 106.13%, as 752,509 CTMX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.27% of BIOLASE Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.35M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.32 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.20%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.07% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.76% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Oracle Investment Management, Inc… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,173,250 shares of BIOL, with a total valuation of $1,939,969. Archon Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more BIOL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,003,285 worth of shares.

Similarly, Perkins Capital Management, Inc. increased its BIOLASE Inc. shares by 4.69% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,381,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 61,900 shares of BIOLASE Inc. which are valued at $517,875. Following these latest developments, around 27.02% of BIOLASE Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.