Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX), AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)?

The shares of Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on April 23, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $88 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Alteryx Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on February 14, 2020, to Buy the AYX stock while also putting a $167 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Piper Jaffray Markets when it published its report on November 26, 2019. That day the Piper Jaffray set price target on the stock to $112. The stock was given Buy rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on November 01, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 112. Wedbush was of a view that AYX is Outperform in its latest report on October 07, 2019. Rosenblatt thinks that AYX is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 73.81% from its 52-Week high price while it is -18.40% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.34.

The shares of the company added by 9.83% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $114.00 while ending the day at $130.65. During the trading session, a total of 3.4 million shares were traded which represents a -50.26% decline from the average session volume which is 2.26 million shares. AYX had ended its last session trading at $118.96. Alteryx Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.66, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.10 AYX 52-week low price stands at $75.17 while its 52-week high price is $160.11.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.27 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Alteryx Inc. generated 228.02 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.51 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 85.19%. Alteryx Inc. has the potential to record 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on April 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $45. BTIG Research also rated ATRC as Initiated on February 06, 2020, with its price target of $42 suggesting that ATRC could surge by 4.13% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $41.84/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.70% to reach $47.00/share. It started the day trading at $45.84 and traded between $40.22 and $45.06 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ATRC’s 50-day SMA is 35.66 while its 200-day SMA stands at 31.93. The stock has a high of $44.51 for the year while the low is $22.57. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.54 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.15%, as 1.34M AYX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.60% of AtriCure Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 470.55K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.85 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.44%. Looking further, the stock has raised 10.99% over the past 90 days while it gained 59.73% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more ATRC shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.53% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 30,430 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,770,430 shares of ATRC, with a total valuation of $193,828,744. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more ATRC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $87,422,946 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its AtriCure Inc. shares by 8.91% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,484,017 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -242,838 shares of AtriCure Inc. which are valued at $83,438,131. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its AtriCure Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 60,229 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,902,652 shares and is now valued at $63,910,081. Following these latest developments, around 2.90% of AtriCure Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.