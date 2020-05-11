Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO), Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)?

The shares of Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Wolfe Research in its latest research note that was published on April 17, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $60 price target. Wolfe Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Thor Industries Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from KeyBanc Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on January 27, 2020. That day the KeyBanc Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $95. The stock was given Buy rating by SunTrust in its report released on January 16, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 92. Northcoast was of a view that THO is Buy in its latest report on January 14, 2020. Northcoast thinks that THO is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $54.43. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 138.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -13.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 70.43.

The shares of the company added by 11.78% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $73.43 while ending the day at $76.98. During the trading session, a total of 1.99 million shares were traded which represents a -80.77% decline from the average session volume which is 1.1 million shares. THO had ended its last session trading at $68.87. Thor Industries Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.86, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 THO 52-week low price stands at $32.30 while its 52-week high price is $89.45.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.67 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Thor Industries Inc. generated 245.67 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.50 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -146.27%. Thor Industries Inc. has the potential to record 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at TD Securities published a research note on April 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) is now rated as Hold. It started the day trading at $5.88 and traded between $5.461 and $5.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OVV’s 50-day SMA is 4.59 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.82. The stock has a high of $34.75 for the year while the low is $2.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 37.32 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.99%, as 33.22M THO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.89% of Ovintiv Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.69, while the P/B ratio is 0.15. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 9.99M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.33 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.76%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -65.64% over the past 90 days while it lost -75.05% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dodge & Cox bought more OVV shares, increasing its portfolio by 8.55% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dodge & Cox purchasing 2,431,140 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 30,868,397 shares of OVV, with a total valuation of $83,344,672. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile sold more OVV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $54,217,769 worth of shares.

Similarly, Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its Ovintiv Inc. shares by 3.07% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 10,169,506 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -322,365 shares of Ovintiv Inc. which are valued at $27,457,666. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Ovintiv Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 879,956 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,697,075 shares and is now valued at $20,782,103. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Ovintiv Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.