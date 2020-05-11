Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE:SXC), Assertio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)?

The shares of SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE:SXC) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on February 06, 2020. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SunCoke Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on September 30, 2019. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $8. The stock was given Buy rating by Seaport Global Securities in its report released on April 03, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 13. Clarksons Platou was of a view that SXC is Buy in its latest report on February 09, 2018. FBR & Co. thinks that SXC is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 21, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 11.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 46.91% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.97.

The shares of the company added by 24.83% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.96 while ending the day at $3.57. During the trading session, a total of 1.57 million shares were traded which represents a -65.35% decline from the average session volume which is 946500.0 shares. SXC had ended its last session trading at $2.86. SunCoke Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.59, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 SXC 52-week low price stands at $2.43 while its 52-week high price is $9.17.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.06 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The SunCoke Energy Inc. generated 97.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 50.0%. SunCoke Energy Inc. has the potential to record 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Mizuho published a research note on November 30, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Assertio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.84/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.54% to reach $1.35/share. It started the day trading at $0.83 and traded between $0.7511 and $0.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ASRT’s 50-day SMA is 0.8241 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.1730. The stock has a high of $4.92 for the year while the low is $0.55. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.49 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.30%, as 2.41M SXC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.00% of Assertio Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.05M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.05%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -47.48% over the past 90 days while it gained 9.51% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more ASRT shares, increasing its portfolio by 14.03% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 803,238 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,529,527 shares of ASRT, with a total valuation of $4,244,193. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more ASRT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,313,276 worth of shares.

Similarly, D. E. Shaw & Co. LP increased its Assertio Therapeutics Inc. shares by 24.21% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,506,585 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 878,487 shares of Assertio Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $2,929,280. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Assertio Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 11,713 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,224,366 shares and is now valued at $2,745,838. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Assertio Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.