Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI), American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG)?

The shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on February 20, 2020. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on January 31, 2020, to Neutral the ITCI stock while also putting a $26 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Canaccord Genuity Markets when it published its report on December 24, 2019. That day the Canaccord Genuity set price target on the stock to $65. The stock was given Buy rating by Jefferies in its report released on August 12, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 16. JP Morgan was of a view that ITCI is Overweight in its latest report on February 26, 2018. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that ITCI is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 08, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 33.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $43.44. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 201.19% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.33% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.84.

The shares of the company added by 11.09% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $18.41 while ending the day at $20.33. During the trading session, a total of 1.34 million shares were traded which represents a -60.61% decline from the average session volume which is 835870.0 shares. ITCI had ended its last session trading at $18.30. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 14.80 ITCI 52-week low price stands at $6.75 while its 52-week high price is $43.56.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.73 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. generated 107.64 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.74 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.85%. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has the potential to record -3.60 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at William Blair published a research note on May 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $25.52/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.35% to reach $38.38/share. It started the day trading at $27.70 and traded between $25.81 and $27.65 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AIG’s 50-day SMA is 26.50 while its 200-day SMA stands at 46.46. The stock has a high of $58.66 for the year while the low is $16.07. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.35 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.70%, as 13.39M ITCI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.56% of American International Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.62, while the P/B ratio is 0.40. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 9.76M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.37 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 15.69%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.28% over the past 90 days while it lost -50.20% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… sold more AIG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -9.35% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… selling -7,072,350 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 68,551,070 shares of AIG, with a total valuation of $1,662,363,448. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more AIG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,646,972,724 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its American International Group Inc. shares by 1.18% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 38,609,164 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -462,740 shares of American International Group Inc. which are valued at $936,272,227. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its American International Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 140,929 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 38,603,669 shares and is now valued at $936,138,973. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of American International Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.