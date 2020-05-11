Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK), Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)?

The shares of Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on April 14, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $20 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Delek US Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $26. The stock was given Equal Weight rating by Barclays in its report released on January 14, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 33. BofA/Merrill was of a view that DK is Buy in its latest report on January 07, 2020. Wells Fargo thinks that DK is worth Equal Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 06, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 35.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $20.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 184.85% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.66% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.75.

The shares of the company added by 12.75% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $19.7325 while ending the day at $22.19. During the trading session, a total of 1.26 million shares were traded which represents a 51.05% incline from the average session volume which is 2.57 million shares. DK had ended its last session trading at $19.68. Delek US Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.24, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 DK 52-week low price stands at $7.79 while its 52-week high price is $44.08.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.74 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Delek US Holdings Inc. generated 955.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 167.24%. Delek US Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on May 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) is now rated as Neutral. It started the day trading at $5.32 and traded between $4.945 and $5.31 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ERJ’s 50-day SMA is 8.17 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.55. The stock has a high of $20.92 for the year while the low is $4.79. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.68 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -19.21%, as 3.78M DK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.16% of Embraer S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.77M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.37 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.61%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -69.02% over the past 90 days while it lost -70.10% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Brandes Investment Partners LP bought more ERJ shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.31% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Brandes Investment Partners LP purchasing 658,529 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 20,536,323 shares of ERJ, with a total valuation of $151,968,790. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd. meanwhile bought more ERJ shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $108,171,468 worth of shares.

Similarly, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Manageme… decreased its Embraer S.A. shares by 1.87% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,149,155 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -174,635 shares of Embraer S.A. which are valued at $67,703,747. In the same vein, Oldfield Partners LLP decreased its Embraer S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 569,300 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,571,165 shares and is now valued at $41,226,621. Following these latest developments, around 12.40% of Embraer S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.