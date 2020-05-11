Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC), Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH)?

The shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on April 24, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $12 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of USA Compression Partners LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on March 17, 2020, to Neutral the USAC stock while also putting a $14 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on March 10, 2020. The stock was given Underweight rating by Wells Fargo in its report released on January 07, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 17. Stifel was of a view that USAC is Hold in its latest report on October 17, 2019. Stifel thinks that USAC is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 04, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 18.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $12.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 153.98% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.95% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.42.

The shares of the company added by 10.37% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $8.2954 while ending the day at $8.94. During the trading session, a total of 564242.0 shares were traded which represents a 7.66% incline from the average session volume which is 611070.0 shares. USAC had ended its last session trading at $8.10. USA Compression Partners LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.70, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 USAC 52-week low price stands at $3.52 while its 52-week high price is $19.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The USA Compression Partners LP generated 2000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 75.0%. USA Compression Partners LP has the potential to record -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on March 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Robert W. Baird also rated DLTH as Upgrade on May 07, 2019, with its price target of $22 suggesting that DLTH could surge by 10.49% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.87/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.01% to reach $4.67/share. It started the day trading at $4.22 and traded between $3.85 and $4.18 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DLTH’s 50-day SMA is 4.59 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.19. The stock has a high of $17.08 for the year while the low is $2.82. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.59 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.02%, as 3.34M USAC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.47% of Duluth Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.22, while the P/B ratio is 0.76. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 348.04K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.60 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.56%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -51.05% over the past 90 days while it lost -55.86% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more DLTH shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.04% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 426 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,084,384 shares of DLTH, with a total valuation of $4,348,380. Millennium Management LLC meanwhile bought more DLTH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,420,706 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Duluth Holdings Inc. shares by 0.77% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 744,560 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -5,763 shares of Duluth Holdings Inc. which are valued at $2,985,686. In the same vein, FIAM LLC decreased its Duluth Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 224,960 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 690,491 shares and is now valued at $2,768,869. Following these latest developments, around 29.20% of Duluth Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.