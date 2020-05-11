Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS), Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR)?

The shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on March 13, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $5 price target. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Robert W. Baird Markets when it published its report on May 14, 2019. That day the Robert W. Baird set price target on the stock to $5. The stock was given Buy rating by Jefferies in its report released on March 19, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 12. Evercore ISI was of a view that PIRS is Outperform in its latest report on March 19, 2018. H.C. Wainwright thinks that PIRS is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 16, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 12.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $8.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 81.88% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.82% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.80.

The shares of the company added by 12.36% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.57 while ending the day at $2.91. During the trading session, a total of 536812.0 shares were traded which represents a -20.52% decline from the average session volume which is 445410.0 shares. PIRS had ended its last session trading at $2.59. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.30 PIRS 52-week low price stands at $1.60 while its 52-week high price is $6.04.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.11 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 62.26 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -81.82%. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on April 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) is now rated as Underperform. Goldman also rated SPR as Upgrade on March 11, 2020, with its price target of $58 suggesting that SPR could surge by 20.3% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.77/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.16% to reach $25.71/share. It started the day trading at $20.64 and traded between $19.46 and $20.49 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SPR’s 50-day SMA is 26.72 while its 200-day SMA stands at 64.77. The stock has a high of $92.81 for the year while the low is $13.69. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.56 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.35%, as 3.71M PIRS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.83% of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.61, while the P/B ratio is 1.46. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.28M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.13 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.10%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -70.43% over the past 90 days while it lost -76.30% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more SPR shares, increasing its portfolio by 13.70% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,453,321 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,062,285 shares of SPR, with a total valuation of $288,650,480. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more SPR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $135,977,439 worth of shares.

Similarly, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strau… increased its Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. shares by 33.31% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,542,281 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,384,829 shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. which are valued at $132,626,784. In the same vein, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 74,625 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,766,318 shares and is now valued at $114,057,990. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.