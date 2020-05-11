Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS), First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN)?

The shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on July 26, 2017. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of News Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 42.86% from its 52-Week high price while it is -26.76% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.54.

The shares of the company added by 13.29% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $10.26 while ending the day at $11.25. During the trading session, a total of 642816.0 shares were traded which represents a 39.36% incline from the average session volume which is 1.06 million shares. NWS had ended its last session trading at $9.93. NWS 52-week low price stands at $7.88 while its 52-week high price is $15.36.

The News Corporation generated 1.27 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 77.78%.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $13. Robert W. Baird also rated FHN as Upgrade on March 02, 2020, with its price target of $18 suggesting that FHN could surge by 17.42% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.35/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.58% to reach $11.08/share. It started the day trading at $9.20 and traded between $8.53 and $9.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FHN’s 50-day SMA is 9.01 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.36. The stock has a high of $17.42 for the year while the low is $6.27. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 41.24 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.89%, as 44.08M NWS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.35% of First Horizon National Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.27, while the P/B ratio is 0.61. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.16M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.16 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.29%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -44.38% over the past 90 days while it lost -46.71% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more FHN shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.53% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 162,526 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 31,021,279 shares of FHN, with a total valuation of $250,031,509. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more FHN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $221,962,623 worth of shares.

Similarly, Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC increased its First Horizon National Corporation shares by 1.68% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 16,274,927 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 268,700 shares of First Horizon National Corporation which are valued at $131,175,912. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its First Horizon National Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 687,552 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 16,042,393 shares and is now valued at $129,301,688. Following these latest developments, around 1.80% of First Horizon National Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.