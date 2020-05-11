Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR), Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)?

The shares of Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Tudor Pickering in its latest research note that was published on May 04, 2020. Tudor Pickering wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Continental Resources Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Mizuho advised investors in its research note published on April 03, 2020, to Underperform the CLR stock while also putting a $6 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Piper Sandler Markets when it published its report on March 25, 2020. That day the Piper Sandler set price target on the stock to $3. Stephens was of a view that CLR is Equal-Weight in its latest report on March 20, 2020. Credit Suisse thinks that CLR is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 19, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 12.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 19 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $13.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 118.70% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.52% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.64.

The shares of the company added by 10.96% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $13.77 while ending the day at $15.09. During the trading session, a total of 4.06 million shares were traded which represents a 45.61% incline from the average session volume which is 7.47 million shares. CLR had ended its last session trading at $13.60. Continental Resources Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.79, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 CLR 52-week low price stands at $6.90 while its 52-week high price is $43.77.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.55 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Continental Resources Inc. generated 39.4 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.54 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -5.45%. Continental Resources Inc. has the potential to record -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on April 15, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $4.50. Goldman also rated CLF as Resumed on March 30, 2020, with its price target of $4 suggesting that CLF could down by -0.21% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.45/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.31% to reach $4.81/share. It started the day trading at $4.82 and traded between $4.53 and $4.82 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CLF’s 50-day SMA is 4.21 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.92. The stock has a high of $11.54 for the year while the low is $2.63. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 101.82 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.20%, as 102.02M CLR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 27.72% of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.58, while the P/B ratio is 3.65. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 13.45M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.58 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 15.31%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.16% over the past 90 days while it lost -34.15% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more CLF shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.83% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -2,194,680 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 55,048,766 shares of CLF, with a total valuation of $217,442,626. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CLF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $162,058,554 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares by 23.21% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 17,916,304 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,375,278 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. which are valued at $70,769,401. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 123,302 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 15,579,452 shares and is now valued at $61,538,835. Following these latest developments, around 1.80% of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.