Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT), LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)?

The shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on May 06, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $20 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Adient plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on April 21, 2020. That day the Deutsche Bank set price target on the stock to $15. The stock was given Equal-Weight rating by Morgan Stanley in its report released on February 12, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 27. Buckingham Research was of a view that ADNT is Neutral in its latest report on February 03, 2020. BofA/Merrill thinks that ADNT is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 31, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 28.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $16.90. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 200.84% from its 52-Week high price while it is -39.37% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.35.

The shares of the company added by 14.66% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $16.05 while ending the day at $17.75. During the trading session, a total of 1.87 million shares were traded which represents a -0.13% decline from the average session volume which is 1.87 million shares. ADNT had ended its last session trading at $15.48. Adient plc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.96, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 ADNT 52-week low price stands at $5.90 while its 52-week high price is $29.27.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.62 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Adient plc generated 1.64 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.96 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 38.71%. Adient plc has the potential to record -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on April 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) is now rated as Buy. Dougherty & Company also rated LPTH as Resumed on October 06, 2017, with its price target of $3.10 suggesting that LPTH could down by -4.29% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.47/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.34% to reach $2.10/share. It started the day trading at $2.71 and traded between $2.15 and $2.19 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LPTH’s 50-day SMA is 1.46 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.94. The stock has a high of $2.74 for the year while the low is $0.54. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 83444.23 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 48.48%, as 123,898 ADNT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.62% of LightPath Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 517.28K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.39%. Looking further, the stock has raised 85.59% over the past 90 days while it gained 206.21% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Royce & Associates LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,463,884 shares of LPTH, with a total valuation of $1,566,356.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its LightPath Technologies Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 630,022 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of LightPath Technologies Inc. which are valued at $674,124. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its LightPath Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 98,680 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 349,095 shares and is now valued at $373,532. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of LightPath Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.