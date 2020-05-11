Is It Crazy To Buy Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) And OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

The shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on May 22, 2019. The Industrials company has also assigned a $4 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on November 07, 2017. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $3. The stock was given Buy rating by Maxim Group in its report released on August 21, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 2.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $0.77. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 28.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -96.03% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.73.

The shares of the company added by 10.79% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.146 while ending the day at $0.15. During the trading session, a total of 229.97 million shares were traded which represents a -779.08% decline from the average session volume which is 26.16 million shares. SHIP had ended its last session trading at $0.14. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 6.61, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.10 SHIP 52-week low price stands at $0.12 while its 52-week high price is $3.88.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.12 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. generated 15.4 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 2791.67%. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has the potential to record 0.80 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at William Blair published a research note on April 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.79/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.29% to reach $9.83/share. It started the day trading at $6.45 and traded between $5.87 and $6.27 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OSW’s 50-day SMA is 5.30 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.09. The stock has a high of $17.25 for the year while the low is $2.45. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.53 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.51%, as 8.23M SHIP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 18.29% of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.58M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.20%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -58.14% over the past 90 days while it lost -59.50% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Templeton Investment Counsel LLC bought more OSW shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.27% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Templeton Investment Counsel LLC purchasing 72,200 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,736,059 shares of OSW, with a total valuation of $23,288,400. AllianceBernstein LP meanwhile bought more OSW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $12,134,228 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited shares by 1.05% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,918,309 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -30,822 shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited which are valued at $11,848,335. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 565,201 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,753,777 shares and is now valued at $11,180,335. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.