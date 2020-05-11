Is It Crazy To Buy News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) And Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC)

The shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on August 12, 2019. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of News Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on October 09, 2018. Morgan Stanley was of a view that NWSA is Underweight in its latest report on August 20, 2018. Loop Capital thinks that NWSA is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 16, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 17.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 38.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -27.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.65.

The shares of the company added by 13.26% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $10.21 while ending the day at $10.93. During the trading session, a total of 3.16 million shares were traded which represents a 10.13% incline from the average session volume which is 3.52 million shares. NWSA had ended its last session trading at $9.65. News Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.14, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 NWSA 52-week low price stands at $7.90 while its 52-week high price is $15.07.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The News Corporation generated 1.27 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -133.33%. News Corporation has the potential to record 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $34. RBC Capital Mkts also rated BC as Downgrade on March 16, 2020, with its price target of $44 suggesting that BC could surge by 1.75% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $45.68/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.54% to reach $50.93/share. It started the day trading at $50.375 and traded between $46.32 and $50.04 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BC’s 50-day SMA is 39.48 while its 200-day SMA stands at 51.69. The stock has a high of $66.32 for the year while the low is $25.22. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.72 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 20.84%, as 4.49M NWSA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.69% of Brunswick Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 144.21, while the P/B ratio is 3.07. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.03M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.34 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.32%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.71% over the past 90 days while it lost -17.59% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more BC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.87% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -376,006 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,341,782 shares of BC, with a total valuation of $259,678,829. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more BC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $231,882,997 worth of shares.

Similarly, Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its Brunswick Corporation shares by 9.79% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,761,637 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 335,353 shares of Brunswick Corporation which are valued at $133,049,101. In the same vein, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… increased its Brunswick Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 4,855 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,130,845 shares and is now valued at $110,737,988. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Brunswick Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.