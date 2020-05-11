Is It Crazy To Buy Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) And Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN)

The shares of Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Janney in its latest research note that was published on September 11, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $1 price target. Janney wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Neurotrope Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Janney advised investors in its research note published on June 18, 2019, to Buy the NTRP stock while also putting a $14 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on May 16, 2018. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $16.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 130.16% from its 52-Week high price while it is -82.74% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.09.

The shares of the company added by 9.85% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.31 while ending the day at $1.45. During the trading session, a total of 615223.0 shares were traded which represents a -114.35% decline from the average session volume which is 287020.0 shares. NTRP had ended its last session trading at $1.32. Neurotrope Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 37.30 NTRP 52-week low price stands at $0.63 while its 52-week high price is $8.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.29 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Neurotrope Inc. generated 17.38 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -62.07%.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on November 14, 2016 where it informed investors and clients that Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. Maxim Group also rated APDN as Reiterated on May 13, 2016, with its price target of $9 suggesting that APDN could down by -18.5% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.80/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.73% to reach $8.00/share. It started the day trading at $9.72 and traded between $8.61 and $9.48 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that APDN’s 50-day SMA is 5.20 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.84. The stock has a high of $33.60 for the year while the low is $2.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 113796.64 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -34.60%, as 74,423 NTRP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.56% of Applied DNA Sciences Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.82M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.04 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 42.99%. Looking further, the stock has raised 143.70% over the past 90 days while it gained 55.41% over the last six months.

The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more APDN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $384,690 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Applied DNA Sciences Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 72,512 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1 shares of Applied DNA Sciences Inc. which are valued at $291,498. In the same vein, Worth Venture Partners LLC decreased its Applied DNA Sciences Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 29,400 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 29,400 shares and is now valued at $118,188. Following these latest developments, around 5.60% of Applied DNA Sciences Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.