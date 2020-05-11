Is It Crazy To Buy DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) And RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES)

The shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on August 14, 2017. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $3.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 71.58% from its 52-Week high price while it is -88.66% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 70.15.

The shares of the company added by 12.28% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.5851 while ending the day at $0.65. During the trading session, a total of 881651.0 shares were traded which represents a -410.19% decline from the average session volume which is 172810.0 shares. DMPI had ended its last session trading at $0.58. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.30 DMPI 52-week low price stands at $0.38 while its 52-week high price is $5.75.

The DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 6.35 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -346.67%. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Scotiabank published a research note on April 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES) is now rated as Sector Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $3. Morgan Stanley also rated RES as Downgrade on March 16, 2020, with its price target of $2.50 suggesting that RES could down by -52.04% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.08/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.09% to reach $2.21/share. It started the day trading at $3.37 and traded between $3.15 and $3.36 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RES’s 50-day SMA is 2.60 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.28. The stock has a high of $10.44 for the year while the low is $1.72. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.1 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -24.27%, as 12.19M DMPI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 22.13% of RPC Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.91M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.53%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -14.72% over the past 90 days while it lost -22.22% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more RES shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.10% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -8,189 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,898,914 shares of RES, with a total valuation of $16,271,763. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more RES shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $13,288,106 worth of shares.

Similarly, AllianceBernstein LP decreased its RPC Inc. shares by 5.73% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,443,449 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -391,889 shares of RPC Inc. which are valued at $13,273,505. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its RPC Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 151,226 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,199,014 shares and is now valued at $6,589,969. Following these latest developments, around 2.20% of RPC Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.