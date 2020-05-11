Is It Crazy To Buy CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) And PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

The shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on February 19, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $11 price target. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CONSOL Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on June 27, 2018, to Hold the CEIX stock while also putting a $40 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on February 08, 2018. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $40.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $10.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 114.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -78.82% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.23.

The shares of the company added by 22.32% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $5.99 while ending the day at $7.18. During the trading session, a total of 609376.0 shares were traded which represents a 24.06% incline from the average session volume which is 802490.0 shares. CEIX had ended its last session trading at $5.87. CONSOL Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.81, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 CEIX 52-week low price stands at $3.35 while its 52-week high price is $33.90.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.54 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The CONSOL Energy Inc. generated 80.29 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -124.07%. CONSOL Energy Inc. has the potential to record 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on April 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $67. Even though the stock has been trading at $46.91/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.14% to reach $59.20/share. It started the day trading at $47.205 and traded between $44.41 and $44.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PTCT’s 50-day SMA is 46.79 while its 200-day SMA stands at 45.87. The stock has a high of $59.89 for the year while the low is $30.79. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.5 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.38%, as 4.35M CEIX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.14% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 920.14K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.72 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.29%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -17.27% over the past 90 days while it gained 11.61% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Franklin Advisers, Inc. bought more PTCT shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.84% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Franklin Advisers, Inc. purchasing 45,559 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,448,608 shares of PTCT, with a total valuation of $243,062,403. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more PTCT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $237,056,336 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares by 2.55% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,259,028 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -111,374 shares of PTC Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $189,995,239. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 288,469 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,037,987 shares and is now valued at $180,134,600. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.