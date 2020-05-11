Is It Crazy To Buy Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) And Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

The shares of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on April 13, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on June 06, 2019, to Buy the CLNC stock while also putting a $20 price target.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $9.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 112.60% from its 52-Week high price while it is -68.03% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.13.

The shares of the company added by 16.74% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $4.89 while ending the day at $5.23. During the trading session, a total of 1.98 million shares were traded which represents a -107.65% decline from the average session volume which is 955640.0 shares. CLNC had ended its last session trading at $4.48. CLNC 52-week low price stands at $2.46 while its 52-week high price is $16.36.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.09 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.37 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -211.11%. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. has the potential to record 1.00 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research published a research note on January 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $61. Even though the stock has been trading at $38.29/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.31% to reach $24.88/share. It started the day trading at $39.00 and traded between $34.85 and $35.49 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ZYME’s 50-day SMA is 34.94 while its 200-day SMA stands at 35.24. The stock has a high of $52.75 for the year while the low is $16.80. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 655823.72 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 24.80%, as 818,468 CLNC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.13% of Zymeworks Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 387.53K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.11 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.11%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.43% over the past 90 days while it gained 1.37% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more ZYME shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.41% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 11,455 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,799,150 shares of ZYME, with a total valuation of $99,285,851. Perceptive Advisors LLC meanwhile bought more ZYME shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $85,235,332 worth of shares.

Similarly, Great Point Partners LLC decreased its Zymeworks Inc. shares by 9.85% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,223,789 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -242,955 shares of Zymeworks Inc. which are valued at $78,877,796. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Zymeworks Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.