Is A Downturn Overdue? Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX), TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ:TIVO)?

The shares of Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Wedbush in its latest research note that was published on March 04, 2020. Wedbush wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Unum Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on December 20, 2018. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $18.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 55.25% from its 52-Week high price while it is -87.55% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.46.

The shares of the company added by 9.83% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.43 while ending the day at $0.46. During the trading session, a total of 3.62 million shares were traded which represents a -848.03% decline from the average session volume which is 381530.0 shares. UMRX had ended its last session trading at $0.42. Unum Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.10 UMRX 52-week low price stands at $0.29 while its 52-week high price is $3.68.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Unum Therapeutics Inc. generated 37.42 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.39 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 657.14%. Unum Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on May 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ:TIVO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $18. It started the day trading at $7.16 and traded between $6.64 and $7.12 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TIVO’s 50-day SMA is 6.63 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.55. The stock has a high of $9.05 for the year while the low is $4.16. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.67 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.75%, as 4.03M UMRX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.25% of TiVo Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.35M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.99 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.59%. Looking further, the stock has raised 0.28% over the past 90 days while it lost -14.22% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more TIVO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.85% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -343,101 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,205,515 shares of TIVO, with a total valuation of $128,895,046. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more TIVO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $95,365,851 worth of shares.

Similarly, Columbia Management Investment Ad… increased its TiVo Corporation shares by 26.33% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 13,023,193 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,713,996 shares of TiVo Corporation which are valued at $92,204,206. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its TiVo Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 83,806 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,276,630 shares and is now valued at $51,518,540. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of TiVo Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.