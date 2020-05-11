Is A Downturn Overdue? Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN), Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC)?

The shares of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on December 18, 2019. The Energy company has also assigned a $2 price target. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Southwestern Energy Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from CapitalOne Markets when it published its report on October 11, 2019. UBS was of a view that SWN is Neutral in its latest report on August 14, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that SWN is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 07, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 2.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 17 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.39. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 201.89% from its 52-Week high price while it is -24.62% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.34.

The shares of the company added by 10.73% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.86 while ending the day at $3.20. During the trading session, a total of 13.77 million shares were traded which represents a 48.99% incline from the average session volume which is 26.99 million shares. SWN had ended its last session trading at $2.89. Southwestern Energy Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 SWN 52-week low price stands at $1.06 while its 52-week high price is $4.24.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.10 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Southwestern Energy Company generated 5.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 20.0%. Southwestern Energy Company has the potential to record 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DA Davidson published a research note on May 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $23. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.77/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.23% to reach $25.00/share. It started the day trading at $20.37 and traded between $19.29 and $20.32 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HWC’s 50-day SMA is 21.19 while its 200-day SMA stands at 35.11. The stock has a high of $44.42 for the year while the low is $14.32. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.67 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.52%, as 1.83M SWN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.24% of Hancock Whitney Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.47, while the P/B ratio is 0.52. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 962.38K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.91 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.76%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -49.85% over the past 90 days while it lost -50.26% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more HWC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.23% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -405,250 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,164,651 shares of HWC, with a total valuation of $178,893,988. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more HWC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $166,635,720 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Hancock Whitney Corporation shares by 2.04% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,283,042 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 85,464 shares of Hancock Whitney Corporation which are valued at $83,604,980. In the same vein, Macquarie Investment Management B… increased its Hancock Whitney Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 742,322 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,043,620 shares and is now valued at $78,931,462. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Hancock Whitney Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.