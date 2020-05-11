Is A Downturn Overdue? Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO), Independent Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)?

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 244.44% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.06% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.06.

The shares of the company added by 11.28% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $3.86 while ending the day at $4.34. During the trading session, a total of 621167.0 shares were traded which represents a -94.49% decline from the average session volume which is 319380.0 shares. QMCO had ended its last session trading at $3.90. QMCO 52-week low price stands at $1.26 while its 52-week high price is $8.52.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.10 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Quantum Corporation generated 8.44 million in revenue during the last quarter. Quantum Corporation has the potential to record -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on January 29, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Independent Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) is now rated as Overweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $27.99/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.61% to reach $35.17/share. It started the day trading at $30.41 and traded between $28.47 and $30.40 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IBTX’s 50-day SMA is 28.87 while its 200-day SMA stands at 47.71. The stock has a high of $63.16 for the year while the low is $20.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.12 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.12%, as 3.62M QMCO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.28% of Independent Bank Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.54, while the P/B ratio is 0.54. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 743.10K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.87 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.50%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -44.71% over the past 90 days while it lost -45.50% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more IBTX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.55% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -48,443 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,084,230 shares of IBTX, with a total valuation of $73,034,566. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more IBTX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $68,742,780 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Independent Bank Group Inc. shares by 3.49% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,512,520 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 84,618 shares of Independent Bank Group Inc. which are valued at $59,496,474. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Independent Bank Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 149,004 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,452,269 shares and is now valued at $58,069,730. Following these latest developments, around 3.30% of Independent Bank Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.