Is A Downturn Overdue? Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE:AHT), Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX)?

The shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE:AHT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on April 06, 2020. The Real Estate company has also assigned a $1.50 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from DA Davidson Markets when it published its report on June 17, 2019. That day the DA Davidson set price target on the stock to $4. The stock was given Outperform rating by FBR & Co. in its report released on February 27, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 8. Robert W. Baird was of a view that AHT is Neutral in its latest report on January 11, 2017. FBR & Co. thinks that AHT is worth Mkt Perform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 63.83% from its 52-Week high price while it is -86.05% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.59.

The shares of the company added by 13.24% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.68 while ending the day at $0.77. During the trading session, a total of 1.13 million shares were traded which represents a -4.64% decline from the average session volume which is 1.08 million shares. AHT had ended its last session trading at $0.68. AHT 52-week low price stands at $0.47 while its 52-week high price is $5.52.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.22 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.28 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -18.18%. Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. has the potential to record 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at TD Securities published a research note on March 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) is now rated as Buy. Stephens also rated LPX as Downgrade on January 21, 2020, with its price target of $32 suggesting that LPX could surge by 24.82% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $20.01/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.45% to reach $29.13/share. It started the day trading at $21.98 and traded between $20.535 and $21.90 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LPX’s 50-day SMA is 19.26 while its 200-day SMA stands at 25.67. The stock has a high of $34.35 for the year while the low is $12.97. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.1 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.94%, as 3.82M AHT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.43% of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2737.50, while the P/B ratio is 2.49. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.85M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.07 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.25%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.22% over the past 90 days while it lost -26.46% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more LPX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.82% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -767,604 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,412,964 shares of LPX, with a total valuation of $213,254,722. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more LPX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $202,868,329 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Louisiana-Pacific Corporation shares by 31.55% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,208,318 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,448,406 shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation which are valued at $175,378,903. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Louisiana-Pacific Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 344,976 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,805,347 shares and is now valued at $82,555,861. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.