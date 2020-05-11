Expensive Market, What To Buy? Retractable Technologies Inc. (AMEX:RVP), OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 750.82% from its 52-Week high price while it is 0.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 73.04.

The shares of the company added by 14.95% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $4.69 while ending the day at $5.23. During the trading session, a total of 562786.0 shares were traded which represents a 26.18% incline from the average session volume which is 762370.0 shares. RVP had ended its last session trading at $4.55. Retractable Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.10, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.50 RVP 52-week low price stands at $0.61 while its 52-week high price is $5.23.

The Retractable Technologies Inc. generated 5.93 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners published a research note on March 01, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $2.30. It started the day trading at $2.10 and traded between $1.89 and $2.04 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OPGN’s 50-day SMA is 2.57 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.31. The stock has a high of $15.20 for the year while the low is $0.92. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2253732.19 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -78.94%, as 474,636 RVP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.61% of OpGen Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.61M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.11%. Looking further, the stock has raised 12.09% over the past 90 days while it gained 54.55% over the last six months.

Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more OPGN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $173,879 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 13.60% of OpGen Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.