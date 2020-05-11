Expensive Market, What To Buy? Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP), Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

The shares of Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Guggenheim in its latest research note that was published on May 28, 2019. Guggenheim wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Meredith Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from The Benchmark Company Markets when it published its report on May 15, 2018. That day the The Benchmark Company set price target on the stock to $70. The stock was given Buy rating by Gabelli & Co in its report released on January 31, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 103. Citigroup was of a view that MDP is Neutral in its latest report on December 01, 2017. Jefferies thinks that MDP is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $25.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 40.28% from its 52-Week high price while it is -75.53% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.42.

The shares of the company added by 10.53% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $13.53 while ending the day at $14.80. During the trading session, a total of 1.21 million shares were traded which represents a 28.4% incline from the average session volume which is 1.69 million shares. MDP had ended its last session trading at $13.39. Meredith Corporation currently has a market cap of $742.66 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 32.96, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.28, with a beta of 1.72. Meredith Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.13, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 MDP 52-week low price stands at $10.55 while its 52-week high price is $60.49.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.06 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Meredith Corporation generated 21.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 26.21%.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on November 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) is now rated as Underweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.84/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.06% to reach $9.09/share. It started the day trading at $5.29 and traded between $4.925 and $5.23 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TV’s 50-day SMA is 6.02 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.41. The stock has a high of $12.60 for the year while the low is $4.65. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.96 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.90%, as 1.65M MDP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.31% of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.66M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.00 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.18%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -50.85% over the past 90 days while it lost -54.95% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dodge & Cox sold more TV shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.83% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dodge & Cox selling -3,395,900 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 66,852,520 shares of TV, with a total valuation of $387,744,616. Harris Associates LP meanwhile bought more TV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $377,372,522 worth of shares.

Similarly, FPR Partners LLC increased its Grupo Televisa S.A.B. shares by 0.42% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 39,326,309 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 162,627 shares of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. which are valued at $228,092,592. Following these latest developments, around 27.70% of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.