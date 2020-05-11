Expensive Market, What To Buy? Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LW), CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

The shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LW) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 19, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Jefferies advised investors in its research note published on January 23, 2020, to Hold the LW stock while also putting a $96 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on January 06, 2020. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $92. The stock was given Buy rating by Goldman in its report released on June 19, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 76. JP Morgan was of a view that LW is Neutral in its latest report on June 17, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that LW is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 07, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 85.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $59.86. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 57.55% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.11% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.52.

The shares of the company added by 11.04% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $56.315 while ending the day at $61.54. During the trading session, a total of 1.91 million shares were traded which represents a -14.3% decline from the average session volume which is 1.67 million shares. LW had ended its last session trading at $55.42. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $9.0 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 19.02, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 5.59, with a beta of 0.87. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 8.33, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 LW 52-week low price stands at $39.06 while its 52-week high price is $96.32.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.77 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. generated 30.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.95 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 3.9%. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on January 09, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.25/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.33% to reach $28.50/share. It started the day trading at $16.59 and traded between $15.79 and $16.52 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CIT’s 50-day SMA is 20.57 while its 200-day SMA stands at 39.02. The stock has a high of $53.40 for the year while the low is $12.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.28 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 51.34%, as 4.97M LW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.17% of CIT Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.36M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.10 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.76%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -64.91% over the past 90 days while it lost -62.98% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more CIT shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.70% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 65,544 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,405,905 shares of CIT, with a total valuation of $162,345,920. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more CIT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $145,927,311 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its CIT Group Inc. shares by 40.64% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,530,095 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,175,834 shares of CIT Group Inc. which are valued at $129,969,440. In the same vein, First Pacific Advisors LP increased its CIT Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,669,777 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,892,265 shares and is now valued at $118,960,494. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of CIT Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.