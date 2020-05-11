At AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (NYSE:MITT), Share Price Got a Bit Ahead of the Fundamentals

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (NYSE:MITT) shares fell to a low of $1.74 before closing at $2.16. Intraday shares traded counted 18.66 million, which was -637.57% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.53M. MITT’s previous close was $2.79 while the outstanding shares total 42.41M. The firm has a beta of 1.85, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 0.85. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 30.96, with weekly volatility at 14.37% and ATR at 0.53. The MITT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.46 and a $16.83 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -22.58% on 05/08/20.

Investors have identified the REIT – Mortgage company AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $91.61 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Potential earnings growth for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. recorded a total of 48.53 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 14.69% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 16.07%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent -8.65 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 57.18 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 42.41M with the revenue now reading 0.69 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.90 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on MITT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of MITT attractive?

In related news, CEO and President, ROBERTS DAVID N bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 12. The purchase was performed at an average price of 10.68, for a total value of 534,000. As the purchase deal closes, the Chief Investment Officer, Durkin Thomas now bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 108,400. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.90%.

0 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MITT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $1.88.