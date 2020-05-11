Analysts Turn Mixed On Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX), Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

The shares of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by CFRA in its latest research note that was published on May 04, 2020. CFRA wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Terex Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on April 24, 2020, to Neutral the TEX stock while also putting a $12 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on April 20, 2020. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $19. The stock was given Neutral rating by Citigroup in its report released on March 25, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 13.50. Wells Fargo was of a view that TEX is Underweight in its latest report on January 14, 2020. Deutsche Bank thinks that TEX is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 17, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 31.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $15.81. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 19.82% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.67% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.95.

The shares of the company added by 10.68% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $13.38 while ending the day at $14.51. During the trading session, a total of 1.18 million shares were traded which represents a 9.17% incline from the average session volume which is 1.3 million shares. TEX had ended its last session trading at $13.11. Terex Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.71, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 TEX 52-week low price stands at $12.11 while its 52-week high price is $33.49.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.35 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Terex Corporation generated 511.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.36 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 445.71%. Terex Corporation has the potential to record -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on January 29, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $14.50. Raymond James also rated ABR as Upgrade on August 21, 2019, with its price target of $14.50 suggesting that ABR could surge by 24.9% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.94/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.21% to reach $10.00/share. It started the day trading at $7.7287 and traded between $6.97 and $7.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ABR’s 50-day SMA is 7.14 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.14. The stock has a high of $15.77 for the year while the low is $3.54. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.23 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 17.26%, as 2.61M TEX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.52% of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.94, while the P/B ratio is 0.84. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.87M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.91 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.43%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -50.62% over the past 90 days while it lost -49.53% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ABR shares, increasing its portfolio by 19.76% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 750,890 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,551,841 shares of ABR, with a total valuation of $22,304,021. LSV Asset Management meanwhile sold more ABR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $15,928,033 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wasatch Advisors, Inc. increased its Arbor Realty Trust Inc. shares by 14.58% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,089,006 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 393,061 shares of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. which are valued at $15,136,129. In the same vein, JPMorgan Securities LLC (Investme… increased its Arbor Realty Trust Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,849,573 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,500,000 shares and is now valued at $12,250,000. Following these latest developments, around 3.20% of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.