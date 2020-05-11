Analysts Turn Mixed On Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA), Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX)

The shares of Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on April 15, 2020. The Industrials company has also assigned a $6.50 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Covanta Holding Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on April 07, 2020, to Market Perform the CVA stock while also putting a $8 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on April 03, 2020. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $10. Raymond James was of a view that CVA is Mkt Perform in its latest report on October 22, 2019. Macquarie thinks that CVA is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $9.07. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.51% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.47.

The shares of the company added by 13.61% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $7.39 while ending the day at $8.18. During the trading session, a total of 1.97 million shares were traded which represents a -30.31% decline from the average session volume which is 1.51 million shares. CVA had ended its last session trading at $7.20. Covanta Holding Corporation currently has a market cap of $1.07 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 118.55, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 7.90, with a beta of 1.22. Covanta Holding Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 6.69, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 CVA 52-week low price stands at $6.57 while its 52-week high price is $18.38.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.24 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Covanta Holding Corporation generated 37.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 33.33%. Covanta Holding Corporation has the potential to record -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on September 27, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $21. BTIG Research also rated LMNX as Initiated on January 05, 2018, with its price target of $24 suggesting that LMNX could down by -20.13% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $38.83/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.38% to reach $27.67/share. It started the day trading at $34.85 and traded between $32.7101 and $33.24 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LMNX’s 50-day SMA is 29.80 while its 200-day SMA stands at 23.56. The stock has a high of $40.21 for the year while the low is $17.34. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.54 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 14.02%, as 1.76M CVA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.06% of Luminex Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 586.41K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.00 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.59%. Looking further, the stock has raised 41.17% over the past 90 days while it gained 90.08% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more LMNX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.44% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -94,523 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,484,104 shares of LMNX, with a total valuation of $178,507,383. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more LMNX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $117,433,950 worth of shares.

Similarly, RGM Capital LLC increased its Luminex Corporation shares by 5.37% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,543,106 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 180,543 shares of Luminex Corporation which are valued at $97,541,708. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Luminex Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 74,700 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,295,442 shares and is now valued at $63,193,518. Following these latest developments, around 2.70% of Luminex Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.