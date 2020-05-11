Analysts Turn Mixed On CareTrust REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE), Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

The shares of CareTrust REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on April 29, 2020. The Real Estate company has also assigned a $19 price target. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CareTrust REIT Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Mizuho advised investors in its research note published on April 06, 2020, to Neutral the CTRE stock while also putting a $13 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Berenberg Markets when it published its report on February 28, 2020. The stock was given Market Perform rating by BMO Capital Markets in its report released on January 07, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 22. Mizuho was of a view that CTRE is Underperform in its latest report on December 20, 2019. Barclays thinks that CTRE is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 03, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 26.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 144.69% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.40% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.18.

The shares of the company added by 10.26% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $16.00 while ending the day at $17.52. During the trading session, a total of 671190.0 shares were traded which represents a 33.55% incline from the average session volume which is 1.01 million shares. CTRE had ended its last session trading at $15.89. CareTrust REIT Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.67 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 35.04, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 5.84, with a beta of 1.04. CTRE 52-week low price stands at $7.16 while its 52-week high price is $25.54.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.34 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -2.94%. CareTrust REIT Inc. has the potential to record 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on October 24, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $16.50. JP Morgan also rated CADE as Downgrade on October 24, 2019, with its price target of $16.50 suggesting that CADE could surge by 25.48% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.07/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.91% to reach $8.79/share. It started the day trading at $6.56 and traded between $6.17 and $6.55 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CADE’s 50-day SMA is 7.16 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.25. The stock has a high of $22.61 for the year while the low is $4.63. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.19 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.16%, as 6.26M CTRE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.97% of Cadence Bancorporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.19, while the P/B ratio is 0.34. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.25M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.79 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.62%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -59.87% over the past 90 days while it lost -59.87% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more CADE shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.06% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -9,797 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,398,166 shares of CADE, with a total valuation of $113,957,987. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more CADE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $84,052,279 worth of shares.

Similarly, Shapiro Capital Management LLC decreased its Cadence Bancorporation shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,164,002 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Cadence Bancorporation which are valued at $46,924,213. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Cadence Bancorporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,596,734 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,878,891 shares and is now valued at $45,056,736. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Cadence Bancorporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.