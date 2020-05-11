Analysts Turn Mixed On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX), Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

The shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on May 05, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $7 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on November 15, 2019, to Buy the BCRX stock while also putting a $4 price target. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on May 24, 2019. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $4.50. The stock was given Overweight rating by Piper Jaffray in its report released on November 16, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 15. JP Morgan was of a view that BCRX is Overweight in its latest report on August 08, 2018. BofA/Merrill thinks that BCRX is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $7.88. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 240.58% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.83% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.96.

The shares of the company added by 19.90% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $3.92 while ending the day at $4.70. During the trading session, a total of 21.13 million shares were traded which represents a -127.01% decline from the average session volume which is 9.31 million shares. BCRX had ended its last session trading at $3.92. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.09, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 BCRX 52-week low price stands at $1.38 while its 52-week high price is $8.08.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.24 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 115.72 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -41.67%. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -1.00 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt published a research note on May 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) is now rated as Neutral. JMP Securities also rated QLYS as Downgrade on April 27, 2020, with its price target of $125 suggesting that QLYS could down by -6.47% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $111.25/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.16% to reach $98.06/share. It started the day trading at $108.98 and traded between $100.055 and $104.40 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that QLYS’s 50-day SMA is 91.36 while its 200-day SMA stands at 85.46. The stock has a high of $111.79 for the year while the low is $63.37. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.62 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.20%, as 5.63M BCRX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.68% of Qualys Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 62.14, while the P/B ratio is 10.56. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 525.59K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.71 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.55%. Looking further, the stock has raised 17.87% over the past 90 days while it gained 24.18% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more QLYS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.86% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -88,922 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,689,462 shares of QLYS, with a total valuation of $407,936,299. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more QLYS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $300,772,709 worth of shares.

Similarly, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis… increased its Qualys Inc. shares by 4.24% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,519,647 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 102,596 shares of Qualys Inc. which are valued at $219,184,093. In the same vein, ClearBridge Investments LLC increased its Qualys Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 11,214 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,168,620 shares and is now valued at $101,658,254. Following these latest developments, around 14.60% of Qualys Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.