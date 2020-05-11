Analysts Turn Mixed On Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO), Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

The shares of Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Dougherty & Company in its latest research note that was published on January 22, 2020. Dougherty & Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Astronics Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Dougherty & Company advised investors in its research note published on November 06, 2019, to Buy the ATRO stock while also putting a $38 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Dougherty & Company Markets when it published its report on August 06, 2019. That day the Dougherty & Company set price target on the stock to $40. The stock was given Sell rating by SunTrust in its report released on June 14, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 36. Canaccord Genuity was of a view that ATRO is Hold in its latest report on May 10, 2018. Canaccord Genuity thinks that ATRO is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 27, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 25.54% from its 52-Week high price while it is -80.21% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.80.

The shares of the company added by 9.82% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $8.12 while ending the day at $8.77. During the trading session, a total of 504708.0 shares were traded which represents a -32.73% decline from the average session volume which is 380240.0 shares. ATRO had ended its last session trading at $7.99. Astronics Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.49, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 ATRO 52-week low price stands at $6.99 while its 52-week high price is $44.34.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.06 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Astronics Corporation generated 188.36 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -216.67%. Astronics Corporation has the potential to record -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Argus published a research note on February 11, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (NYSE:SPH) is now rated as Sell. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.98/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.70% to reach $19.67/share. It started the day trading at $14.0564 and traded between $13.14 and $13.98 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SPH’s 50-day SMA is 14.56 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.77. The stock has a high of $24.89 for the year while the low is $8.64. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 437273.14 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.86%, as 484,761 ATRO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.79% of Suburban Propane Partners L.P. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 27.57, while the P/B ratio is 1.85. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 404.80K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.20 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.58%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -35.28% over the past 90 days while it lost -41.06% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Invesco Advisers, Inc. sold more SPH shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.75% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Invesco Advisers, Inc. selling -146,357 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,208,495 shares of SPH, with a total valuation of $116,068,119.

Similarly, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP decreased its Suburban Propane Partners L.P. shares by 13.28% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,004,993 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -153,900 shares of Suburban Propane Partners L.P. which are valued at $14,210,601. In the same vein, ClearBridge Investments LLC decreased its Suburban Propane Partners L.P. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 14,000 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 815,827 shares and is now valued at $11,535,794. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of Suburban Propane Partners L.P. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.