Analysts Turn Mixed On Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD), Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

The shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on February 24, 2020. The Real Estate company has also assigned a $35 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Americold Realty Trust, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on December 18, 2019, to Overweight the COLD stock while also putting a $38 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Berenberg Markets when it published its report on December 09, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on August 15, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 42.50. Citigroup was of a view that COLD is Buy in its latest report on July 01, 2019. Berenberg thinks that COLD is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 13, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 35.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $37.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 51.12% from its 52-Week high price while it is -12.89% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.55.

The shares of the company added by 12.96% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $32.55 while ending the day at $35.21. During the trading session, a total of 3.16 million shares were traded which represents a -31.56% decline from the average session volume which is 2.4 million shares. COLD had ended its last session trading at $31.17. COLD 52-week low price stands at $23.30 while its 52-week high price is $40.42.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.33 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.30 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.06%. Americold Realty Trust has the potential to record 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on April 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $13. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.80/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.41% to reach $14.00/share. It started the day trading at $12.955 and traded between $12.02 and $12.91 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HA’s 50-day SMA is 12.68 while its 200-day SMA stands at 24.06. The stock has a high of $31.34 for the year while the low is $7.55. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.7 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 20.35%, as 3.25M COLD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.22% of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.59, while the P/B ratio is 0.64. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.61M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.46%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -54.45% over the past 90 days while it lost -57.85% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more HA shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.62% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -174,747 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,483,307 shares of HA, with a total valuation of $67,685,725. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more HA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $49,618,929 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Hawaiian Holdings Inc. shares by 0.75% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,563,592 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 26,577 shares of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. which are valued at $37,203,900. In the same vein, AllianceBernstein LP increased its Hawaiian Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 79,449 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,317,739 shares and is now valued at $34,637,195. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.