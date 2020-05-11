Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO), Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

The shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on March 03, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $18 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Veeco Instruments Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The Benchmark Company advised investors in its research note published on November 05, 2019, to Buy the VECO stock while also putting a $18 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on March 06, 2019. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $12. KeyBanc Capital Mkts was of a view that VECO is Sector Weight in its latest report on October 24, 2017. Needham thinks that VECO is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 30, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 27.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $16.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 85.58% from its 52-Week high price while it is -28.32% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.68.

The shares of the company added by 19.22% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $12.58 while ending the day at $13.77. During the trading session, a total of 585011.0 shares were traded which represents a -69.07% decline from the average session volume which is 346010.0 shares. VECO had ended its last session trading at $11.55. Veeco Instruments Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.80, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.90 VECO 52-week low price stands at $7.42 while its 52-week high price is $19.21.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.14 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Veeco Instruments Inc. generated 162.98 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 214.29%. Veeco Instruments Inc. has the potential to record 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on December 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) is now rated as Neutral. It started the day trading at $2.93 and traded between $2.68 and $2.71 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SPPI’s 50-day SMA is 2.56 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.69. The stock has a high of $10.57 for the year while the low is $1.74. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.28 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.85%, as 6.65M VECO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.10% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.53M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.35 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.12%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -1.45% over the past 90 days while it lost -65.95% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more SPPI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.64% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -461,497 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,022,152 shares of SPPI, with a total valuation of $39,661,614. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SPPI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $31,063,005 worth of shares.

Similarly, PRIMECAP Management Co. decreased its Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 41.54% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,416,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -4,559,800 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $14,949,280. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 497,048 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,842,001 shares and is now valued at $11,281,862. Following these latest developments, around 1.80% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.