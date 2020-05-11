Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL), Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

The shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on October 29, 2019. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sterling Bancorp, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Maxim Group advised investors in its research note published on July 26, 2019, to Buy the STL stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on July 16, 2019. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $26. The stock was given Outperform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on July 12, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 26. DA Davidson was of a view that STL is Buy in its latest report on July 12, 2019. Hovde Group thinks that STL is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 25, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 22.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $15.08. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 68.45% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.77% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.87.

The shares of the company added by 9.77% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $11.12 while ending the day at $11.80. During the trading session, a total of 1.62 million shares were traded which represents a 34.34% incline from the average session volume which is 2.47 million shares. STL had ended its last session trading at $10.75. Sterling Bancorp currently has a market cap of $2.32 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.23, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.45, with a beta of 1.70. STL 52-week low price stands at $7.01 while its 52-week high price is $22.17.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.02 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.54 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 2650.0%. Sterling Bancorp has the potential to record 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on March 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $9. BMO Capital Markets also rated CLDT as Initiated on October 17, 2019, with its price target of $17 suggesting that CLDT could surge by 15.66% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.50/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.69% to reach $8.30/share. It started the day trading at $7.00 and traded between $6.33 and $7.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CLDT’s 50-day SMA is 7.51 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.11. The stock has a high of $20.20 for the year while the low is $3.44. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 873133.73 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.38%, as 937,571 STL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.04% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 17.90, while the P/B ratio is 0.43. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 527.62K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.78 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.14%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -58.92% over the past 90 days while it lost -61.83% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more CLDT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.39% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -103,841 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,379,865 shares of CLDT, with a total valuation of $43,836,398. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CLDT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $31,446,295 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management,… decreased its Chatham Lodging Trust shares by 3.04% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,272,925 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -102,705 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust which are valued at $19,441,175. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Chatham Lodging Trust shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 221,069 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,517,035 shares and is now valued at $14,951,188. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Chatham Lodging Trust stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.