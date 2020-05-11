Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR), Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

The shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on April 22, 2020. The Industrials company has also assigned a $17 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Carrier Global Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on April 20, 2020, to Overweight the CARR stock while also putting a $20 price target. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on April 15, 2020. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $15. The stock was given Neutral rating by Citigroup in its report released on April 13, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 17. Morgan Stanley was of a view that CARR is Equal-Weight in its latest report on April 09, 2020. Barclays thinks that CARR is worth Equal Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 09, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 21.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $18.88. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 59.65% from its 52-Week high price while it is 1.55% than its 52-Week low price.

The shares of the company added by 11.88% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $16.935 while ending the day at $18.36. During the trading session, a total of 17.65 million shares were traded which represents a -16.7% decline from the average session volume which is 15.12 million shares. CARR had ended its last session trading at $16.41. CARR 52-week low price stands at $11.50 while its 52-week high price is $18.08.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.35 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. Carrier Global Corporation has the potential to record 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on January 15, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) is now rated as Neutral. It started the day trading at $11.35 and traded between $10.38 and $11.29 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MAXR’s 50-day SMA is 11.15 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.42. The stock has a high of $21.45 for the year while the low is $5.73. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.19 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.41%, as 8.72M CARR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.72% of Maxar Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.19, while the P/B ratio is 0.88. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.73M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.88%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -35.23% over the past 90 days while it gained 0.27% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 2.60% of Maxar Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.