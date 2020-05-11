2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC), Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

The shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on March 11, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $39 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tenet Healthcare Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on December 09, 2019. The stock was given Outperform rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on November 06, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 36. Goldman was of a view that THC is Neutral in its latest report on August 14, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that THC is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 26, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 30.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $27.78. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 95.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.39% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.23.

The shares of the company added by 14.95% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $17.26 while ending the day at $19.53. During the trading session, a total of 3.6 million shares were traded which represents a -31.75% decline from the average session volume which is 2.73 million shares. THC had ended its last session trading at $16.99. THC 52-week low price stands at $10.00 while its 52-week high price is $39.37.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.28 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Tenet Healthcare Corporation generated 613.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.99 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 56.25%. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has the potential to record 1.80 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Berenberg published a research note on March 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $35. H.C. Wainwright also rated DRNA as Reiterated on November 19, 2019, with its price target of $30 suggesting that DRNA could surge by 37.9% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $22.85/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.80% to reach $33.56/share. It started the day trading at $22.23 and traded between $20.1101 and $20.84 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DRNA’s 50-day SMA is 19.04 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.53. The stock has a high of $27.68 for the year while the low is $10.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.69 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.54%, as 3.60M THC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.27% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 657.72K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.47 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.57%. Looking further, the stock has raised 1.96% over the past 90 days while it gained 20.46% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The RTW Investments LP sold more DRNA shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.29% during the last quarter. This move now sees The RTW Investments LP selling -328,196 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,874,229 shares of DRNA, with a total valuation of $107,909,587. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more DRNA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $73,211,559 worth of shares.

Similarly, Ecor1 Capital LLC decreased its Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 8.46% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,627,597 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -335,381 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $66,638,957. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,004,112 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,281,024 shares and is now valued at $60,272,411. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.