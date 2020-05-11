2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (NYSE:INN), Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

The shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (NYSE:INN) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by CapitalOne in its latest research note that was published on January 13, 2020. The Real Estate company has also assigned a $13.50 price target. CapitalOne wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Summit Hotel Properties Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. CapitalOne advised investors in its research note published on June 25, 2019, to Equal Weight the INN stock while also putting a $13 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on January 07, 2019. BofA/Merrill was of a view that INN is Buy in its latest report on April 12, 2018. Janney thinks that INN is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $6.86. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 156.03% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.82% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.36.

The shares of the company added by 13.36% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $5.26 while ending the day at $5.94. During the trading session, a total of 1.3 million shares were traded which represents a 19.75% incline from the average session volume which is 1.62 million shares. INN had ended its last session trading at $5.24. INN 52-week low price stands at $2.32 while its 52-week high price is $12.59.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.26 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -19.23%. Summit Hotel Properties Inc. has the potential to record 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DNB Markets published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $4.10. It started the day trading at $1.78 and traded between $1.60 and $1.70 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EGLE’s 50-day SMA is 1.9544 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.6711. The stock has a high of $5.74 for the year while the low is $1.45. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.7 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.39%, as 8.04M INN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.48% of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 601.81K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 13.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.94%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -43.89% over the past 90 days while it lost -59.33% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Oaktree Capital Management LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 29,544,139 shares of EGLE, with a total valuation of $54,656,657. GoldenTree Asset Management LP meanwhile sold more EGLE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $25,492,689 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. shares by 0.31% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,495,412 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -10,952 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. which are valued at $6,466,512. Following these latest developments, around 1.80% of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.