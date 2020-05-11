2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. (NYSE:NGVC), Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO)

The shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on July 06, 2018. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on February 03, 2017. Citigroup was of a view that NGVC is Buy in its latest report on October 11, 2016. Barclays thinks that NGVC is worth Equal Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 23, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 12.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $12.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 186.69% from its 52-Week high price while it is 21.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 86.44.

The shares of the company added by 42.56% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $11.60 while ending the day at $15.51. During the trading session, a total of 1.74 million shares were traded which represents a -1249.47% decline from the average session volume which is 129120.0 shares. NGVC had ended its last session trading at $10.88. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. currently has a market cap of $244.75 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 38.49, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 7.55, with a beta of 1.06. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.26, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.20 NGVC 52-week low price stands at $5.41 while its 52-week high price is $12.80.

The Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. generated 29.37 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 79.07%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. has the potential to record 0.60 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $13. It started the day trading at $9.63 and traded between $9.21 and $9.24 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EGO’s 50-day SMA is 7.96 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.98. The stock has a high of $11.29 for the year while the low is $3.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.84 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 15.47%, as 4.43M NGVC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.65% of Eldorado Gold Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.22, while the P/B ratio is 0.44. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.46M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.99 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.54%. Looking further, the stock has raised 38.32% over the past 90 days while it gained 3.70% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Eldorado Gold Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.