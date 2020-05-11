2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Apergy Corporation (NYSE:APY), Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ:XPER)

The shares of Apergy Corporation (NYSE:APY) has been pegged with a rating of Peer Perform by Wolfe Research in its latest research note that was published on March 19, 2020. Wolfe Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Apergy Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. The stock was given Outperform rating by Cowen in its report released on February 18, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 30. Stephens was of a view that APY is Overweight in its latest report on December 12, 2019. Piper Jaffray thinks that APY is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 10, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 27.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $11.62. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 240.83% from its 52-Week high price while it is -74.74% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.39.

The shares of the company added by 10.55% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $8.93 while ending the day at $9.85. During the trading session, a total of 3.67 million shares were traded which represents a -79.67% decline from the average session volume which is 2.04 million shares. APY had ended its last session trading at $8.91. Apergy Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.55, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 APY 52-week low price stands at $2.89 while its 52-week high price is $39.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.04 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Apergy Corporation generated 35.29 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -775.0%. Apergy Corporation has the potential to record -0.30 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on May 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ:XPER) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $30. It started the day trading at $15.81 and traded between $14.62 and $15.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that XPER’s 50-day SMA is 14.24 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.08. The stock has a high of $25.08 for the year while the low is $9.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.33 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.46%, as 4.22M APY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.48% of Xperi Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 722.44K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.84 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.38%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -0.32% over the past 90 days while it lost -24.46% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more XPER shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.85% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -199,966 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,824,159 shares of XPER, with a total valuation of $94,924,052. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more XPER shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $78,262,278 worth of shares.

Similarly, Columbia Management Investment Ad… increased its Xperi Corporation shares by 24.18% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,020,615 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 977,625 shares of Xperi Corporation which are valued at $69,836,755. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Xperi Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 14,047 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,509,867 shares and is now valued at $34,912,250. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of Xperi Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.