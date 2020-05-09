CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (CBL) Loss -79.27% YTD: Chances Are, Buyers Will Win the Tug-of-War

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (NYSE:CBL) shares fell to a low of $0.205 before closing at $0.22. Intraday shares traded counted 2.79 million, which was 18.52% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.43M. CBL’s previous close was $0.22 while the outstanding shares total 222.00M. The firm has a beta of 2.67. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 42.89, with weekly volatility at 17.66% and ATR at 0.05. The CBL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.18 and a $1.78 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.95% on 05/07/20.

Investors have identified the REIT – Retail company CBL & Associates Properties Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $48.33 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (CBL) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

CBL were able to record 145.26 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 1.55 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 273.41 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (CBL)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, CBL & Associates Properties Inc. recorded a total of 190.04 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -14.13% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 1.47%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 164.03 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 26.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 222.00M with the revenue now reading 0.21 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.36 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.36 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CBL sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CBL attractive?

In related news, Director, ASHNER MICHAEL L bought 1,116,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 19. The purchase was performed at an average price of 0.34, for a total value of 379,749. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, ASHNER MICHAEL L now bought 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 459,000. Also, Director, ASHNER MICHAEL L bought 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 25. The shares were cost at an average price of 0.52 per share, with a total market value of 468,000. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, ASHNER MICHAEL L now holds 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 513,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 11.70%.