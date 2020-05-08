Why You Need To Look At This Metric Before Buying Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has a beta of 1.12, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 15.31, and a growth ratio of 1.02. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.72, with weekly volatility at 2.26% and ATR at 0.91. The GNTX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $19.48 and a $31.27 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.81% on 05/07/20. The shares fell to a low of $24.66 before closing at $24.82. Intraday shares traded counted 2.04 million, which was 7.22% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.20M. GNTX’s previous close was $24.62 while the outstanding shares total 250.52M.

Investors have identified the Auto Parts company Gentex Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $6.22 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Gentex Corporation (GNTX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 950377000 million total, with 171847000 million as their total liabilities.

GNTX were able to record 421.39 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 79.3 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 505.97 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Gentex Corporation (GNTX)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Gentex Corporation recorded a total of 443.84 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -2.16% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -7.64%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 282.03 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 161.81 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 250.52M with the revenue now reading 0.41 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.37 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.66 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on GNTX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of GNTX attractive?

In related news, Director, Wallace James H sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 03. The sale was performed at an average price of 30.06, for a total value of 360,680. As the sale deal closes, the Director, GOODE GARY F now sold 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 264,543. Also, Director, MULDER JOHN A sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Oct 23. The shares were price at an average price of 28.00 per share, with a total market value of 196,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Financial Officer, Nash Kevin C now holds 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 329,885. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

3 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Gentex Corporation. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the GNTX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $25.14.