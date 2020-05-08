Two Stocks To Tuck Away: TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG), Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)

The shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Compass Point in its latest research note that was published on April 02, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $8 price target. Compass Point wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann advised investors in its research note published on March 05, 2020, to Buy the TPVG stock while also putting a $13.50 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Outperform rating from JMP Securities Markets when it published its report on January 14, 2020. That day the JMP Securities set price target on the stock to $15.50. The stock was given Buy rating by Nomura in its report released on July 08, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 16. Compass Point was of a view that TPVG is Neutral in its latest report on May 06, 2019. Wells Fargo thinks that TPVG is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 21, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 14.25.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 194.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.01% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.39.

During the trading session, a total of 722798.0 shares were traded which represents a -51.4% decline from the average session volume which is 477410.0 shares. TPVG had ended its last session trading at $7.47. TPVG 52-week low price stands at $2.80 while its 52-week high price is $17.17.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.41 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.45 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has the potential to record 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on December 19, 2016 where it informed investors and clients that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. Maxim Group also rated BCLI as Reiterated on December 22, 2015, with its price target of $5 suggesting that BCLI could surge by 48.61% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.74/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.31% to reach $11.50/share. It started the day trading at $6.50 and traded between $5.44 and $5.91 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BCLI’s 50-day SMA is 5.80 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.53. The stock has a high of $10.00 for the year while the low is $3.43. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.87 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 22.53%, as 2.29M TPVG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.53% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 817.15K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.81 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.90%. Looking further, the stock has raised 45.93% over the past 90 days while it gained 53.91% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more BCLI shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.68% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 5,200 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 768,094 shares of BCLI, with a total valuation of $3,563,956. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more BCLI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,760,165 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares by 12.38% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 333,932 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 36,794 shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $1,549,444. In the same vein, Raymond James & Associates, Inc. … increased its Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 79,350 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 200,950 shares and is now valued at $932,408. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.