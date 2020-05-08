Two Stocks To Tuck Away: SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV), Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

The shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on March 03, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $9.60 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SilverCrest Metals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $8.66. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 166.89% from its 52-Week high price while it is -4.82% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.60.

The shares of the company added by 11.11% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $7.15 while ending the day at $7.90. During the trading session, a total of 1.33 million shares were traded which represents a -8.87% decline from the average session volume which is 1.22 million shares. SILV had ended its last session trading at $7.11. SILV 52-week low price stands at $2.96 while its 52-week high price is $8.30.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.17 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The SilverCrest Metals Inc. generated 83.19 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 82.35%. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has the potential to record -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on April 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.79/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.60% to reach $17.05/share. It started the day trading at $7.6399 and traded between $7.01 and $7.12 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AZUL’s 50-day SMA is 12.59 while its 200-day SMA stands at 32.19. The stock has a high of $44.55 for the year while the low is $5.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.84 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.90%, as 8.30M SILV shares were shorted. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -25.52%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -82.77% over the past 90 days while it lost -82.17% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. sold more AZUL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -35.70% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. selling -2,385,201 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,296,315 shares of AZUL, with a total valuation of $43,779,450. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more AZUL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $35,480,286 worth of shares.

Similarly, Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. LLC decreased its Azul S.A. shares by 1.55% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,427,488 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -53,829 shares of Azul S.A. which are valued at $34,926,103. In the same vein, BlackRock Advisors LLC decreased its Azul S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 104,674 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,120,887 shares and is now valued at $31,801,839.