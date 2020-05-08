Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR), Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

The shares of Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Argus in its latest research note that was published on March 31, 2020. Argus wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Baker Hughes Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Tudor Pickering advised investors in its research note published on March 26, 2020, to Buy the BKR stock while also putting a $20 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on March 10, 2020. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $18. Cowen was of a view that BKR is Outperform in its latest report on January 23, 2020. CFRA thinks that BKR is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 21 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $16.80. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 53.73% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.06% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.73.

The shares of the company added by 8.43% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $13.30 while ending the day at $14.02. During the trading session, a total of 6.3 million shares were traded which represents a 25.91% incline from the average session volume which is 8.5 million shares. BKR had ended its last session trading at $12.93. Baker Hughes Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.36, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 BKR 52-week low price stands at $9.12 while its 52-week high price is $25.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.11 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Baker Hughes Company generated 3.01 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -81.82%. Baker Hughes Company has the potential to record 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on March 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $17. Even though the stock has been trading at $20.34/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.59% to reach $27.73/share. It started the day trading at $21.94 and traded between $20.74 and $21.89 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DBX’s 50-day SMA is 18.78 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.00. The stock has a high of $26.20 for the year while the low is $14.55. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.54 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.42%, as 10.79M BKR shares were shorted. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.14%. Looking further, the stock has raised 19.88% over the past 90 days while it gained 4.89% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more DBX shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.57% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 707,810 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 20,557,933 shares of DBX, with a total valuation of $372,098,587. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more DBX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $318,551,240 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Dropbox Inc. shares by 4.25% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,557,797 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -423,918 shares of Dropbox Inc. which are valued at $172,996,126. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Dropbox Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,368,925 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,956,825 shares and is now valued at $162,118,533. Following these latest developments, around 5.80% of Dropbox Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.