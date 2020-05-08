Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z), Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

The shares of Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Weight by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on February 28, 2020. KeyBanc Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Zillow Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Standpoint Research Markets when it published its report on November 26, 2018. That day the Standpoint Research set price target on the stock to $48. Stifel was of a view that Z is Buy in its latest report on June 30, 2017. Stifel thinks that Z is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 14, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 43.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $41.18. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 142.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -27.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.80.

The shares of the company added by 11.81% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $44.1858 while ending the day at $48.56. During the trading session, a total of 7.19 million shares were traded which represents a -58.1% decline from the average session volume which is 4.55 million shares. Z had ended its last session trading at $43.43. Z 52-week low price stands at $20.04 while its 52-week high price is $66.68.

The Zillow Group Inc. generated 1.23 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.32 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 32.65%.

Investment analysts at CapitalOne published a research note on May 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) is now rated as Equal Weight. Raymond James also rated WELL as Downgrade on April 29, 2020, with its price target of $58 suggesting that WELL could surge by 21.05% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $45.32/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.33% to reach $53.20/share. It started the day trading at $46.89 and traded between $41.31 and $42.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WELL’s 50-day SMA is 51.01 while its 200-day SMA stands at 77.42. The stock has a high of $93.17 for the year while the low is $24.27. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.2 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.84%, as 11.97M Z shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.92% of Welltower Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 35.03, while the P/B ratio is 1.10. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.76M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.52 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -18.02%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -50.40% over the past 90 days while it lost -50.91% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more WELL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.07% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -558,912 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 51,771,998 shares of WELL, with a total valuation of $2,370,122,068. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more WELL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,374,275,039 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Welltower Inc. shares by 6.32% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 27,103,341 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,829,854 shares of Welltower Inc. which are valued at $1,240,790,951. In the same vein, Cohen & Steers Capital Management… decreased its Welltower Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 679,224 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 23,378,118 shares and is now valued at $1,070,250,242. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Welltower Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.