Ride Out The Next Market Storm With RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ), Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

The shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. The Real Estate company has also assigned a $8 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of RLJ Lodging Trust, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on March 09, 2020, to Equal Weight the RLJ stock while also putting a $11.50 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on January 07, 2020. That day the Raymond James set price target on the stock to $20. The stock was given Sell rating by SunTrust in its report released on July 16, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 15. CapitalOne was of a view that RLJ is Equal Weight in its latest report on June 25, 2019. Wells Fargo thinks that RLJ is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 15, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 115.72% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.04% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.55.

The shares of the company added by 8.28% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $7.85 while ending the day at $8.37. During the trading session, a total of 2.72 million shares were traded which represents a 11.29% incline from the average session volume which is 3.07 million shares. RLJ had ended its last session trading at $7.73. RLJ 52-week low price stands at $3.88 while its 52-week high price is $19.04.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.41 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.46 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -17.07%. RLJ Lodging Trust has the potential to record 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on December 06, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $35. Needham also rated DOMO as Reiterated on September 06, 2019, with its price target of $34 suggesting that DOMO could down by -8.19% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.82/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.33% to reach $18.67/share. It started the day trading at $20.49 and traded between $19.15 and $20.20 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DOMO’s 50-day SMA is 14.09 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.51. The stock has a high of $38.74 for the year while the low is $7.62. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.79 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 29.11%, as 2.31M RLJ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.59% of Domo Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 720.04K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.21 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.86%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.19% over the past 90 days while it gained 23.17% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Sylebra HK Co. Ltd. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,707,292 shares of DOMO, with a total valuation of $26,910,482. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more DOMO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $13,291,341 worth of shares.

Similarly, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its Domo Inc. shares by 55.17% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,312,142 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 466,542 shares of Domo Inc. which are valued at $13,042,691. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Domo Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 13,105 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,167,207 shares and is now valued at $11,602,038. Following these latest developments, around 4.70% of Domo Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.